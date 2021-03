Five persons were killed and eight others were injured on Sunday night after a truck collided with an autorickshaw on Beed-Parli highway in Maharashtra and went on hit a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler before landing into a roadside pond, police said.

All the deceased, including two children, were travelling in the autorickshaw to Beed from Wadvani tehsil when the truck rammed into it around 8 pm, a police official said.

Five of the eight injured were from the autorickshaw while two others were travelling in the four-wheeler. Another person was riding the two-wheeler, the official said. Some of the injured persons were admitted in Beed civil hospital and remaining others were sent to Aurangabad, he said.