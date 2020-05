A day after the Tamil Nadu Government opened liquor shops across the state on May 7, the Madras High Court has ordered their closure. Hearing a petition filed by actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s political party, Makkal Needhi Maiyam, the court observed that several violations of social distancing norms had been prevalent at liquor stores in the state.

The court subsequently ordered that only online sales of liquor be allowed in the state, after hearing arguments from the petitioner’s advocate, ARL Sundaresan.

In an order issued last week, Tamil Nadu Government had said that it would open all state-run liquor shops in Tamil Nadu from May 7 onwards. The government said that social distancing norms of six feet between patrons would be maintained. However, after widespread criticism, it clarified that liquor stores in Chennai would remain shut on account of the city continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Nadu Government holds monopoly over the retail sale of alcohol in Tamil Nadu, through its marketing arms, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation or TASMAC.

The Madras High Court initially refused to stay the opening of liquor shops in the state, while ruling that TASMAC officials sell only one bottle per customer every three days. The court also said that TASMAC shops would be required to collect proof of residence from each customer before making a sale.

Sources within the Tamil Nadu Government said that the administration would move the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court’s order banning liquor sales in the state.