Madhya Pradesh: Viral video shows man forced to lift shoe with mouth; three arrested

A 34-year-old man was stripped, beaten, and forced to pick up a shoe with his mouth in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the arrest of the prime accused and his accomplices based on a viral video.

In Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, a 34-year-old man was physically abused with a shoe by a group of individuals. According to the police, the main accused, a 55-year-old man named Jawahar Singh, along with two accomplices, were arrested after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, which dates back to May 2021 and was recorded in Piprahi village under the Hanumna police station limits, the victim is seen half-naked with his hands tied behind his back, desperately pleading for mercy.

The attackers forced him to pick up a shoe using his mouth as they punched him. The police suspect that a property dispute may have triggered this horrifying act.

The incident comes to light in the run-up to state Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh which are due this year.

Notably, the prime accused, Jawahar Singh, belongs to the Gond tribe, while the victim is from an upper caste.

The police acted promptly upon seeing the viral video and apprehended Jawahar Singh and his two accomplices.

An FIR has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and they have been remanded in judicial custody by a local court.

This incident is not an isolated one in Madhya Pradesh, as there was a recent outrage over a viral video showing a man urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district.

With agency inputs.