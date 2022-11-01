Homeindia news

Madhya Pradesh: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Jabalpur, adjoining areas

By PTI  IST (Published)

The earthquake was experienced at 8.43 am in parts of Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat and Umaria districts, IMD scientist Ved Prakash said.

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Jabalpur and adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

There was no report so far of any loss of life or property.

The moderate earthquake was experienced at 8.43 am in parts of Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat and Umaria districts, IMD scientist Ved Prakash said.
Its epicentre was near Dindori, at a depth of 10 kilometres, he said.
