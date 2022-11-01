    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Madhya Pradesh: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Jabalpur, adjoining areas

    Madhya Pradesh: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Jabalpur, adjoining areas

    Madhya Pradesh: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Jabalpur, adjoining areas
    The earthquake was experienced at 8.43 am in parts of Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat and Umaria districts, IMD scientist Ved Prakash said.

    An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Jabalpur and adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    There was no report so far of any loss of life or property.
    The moderate earthquake was experienced at 8.43 am in parts of Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat and Umaria districts, IMD scientist Ved Prakash said.
    Its epicentre was near Dindori, at a depth of 10 kilometres, he said.
