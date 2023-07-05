Madhya Pradesh man arrested for viral video urinating on tribal youth, Police invoke National Security Act

A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly urinating on a tribal youth, leading to the invocation of the National Security Act. The incident sparked widespread condemnation and political reactions ahead of the upcoming elections.

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district arrested a man on Wednesday after he was accused of urinating on a tribal youth, according to an official statement. The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was caught on video committing the act, leading the police to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against him.

The MP Chief Minister's Office confirmed that a case had been registered against Shukla under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 294 (obscene acts) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police took Shukla into custody after the video of the incident went viral.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anjulata Patle stated that the arrest occurred around 2 am on Wednesday based on investigative leads, and Shukla is currently being questioned.

"We were searching for him and cops from different police stations around his village were on alert," the official said.

The wife of the victim, a tribal youth, called for appropriate punishment if any wrongdoing had occurred and denied any external pressure or harassment from the police.

Reactions pour in

In response to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his outrage and directed the administration to apprehend the culprit and take strict action, including invoking the National Security Act.

Speaking at an event, Chouhan said that Shukla, the accused, had put "humanity to shame with his inhuman act." He added that the strictest punishment will be given and that "A criminal is a criminal, he doesn't belong to any caste, religion or party,"

Other BJP leaders, including MP chief VD Sharma and Narottam Mishra, condemned the incident and pledged that action would be taken against the accused regardless of party affiliation.

The Opposition has slammed back at the ruling government just months ahead of the upcoming elections. Madhya Pradesh elections are due this year.

Congress leader Kamal Nath, who is battling for the chief minister role, alleged that "power has gotten into the heads of BJP leaders.

He said, "Power has gotten into the heads of these BJP leaders, which has made them forget humanity. I want to warn the Shivraj Chouhan-led government for giving protection to those who commit such atrocities on tribals."

BSP supremo Mayawati also condemned the incident, calling it "inhuman." She called for the confiscation and demolition of the accused Pravesh Shukla's property.