Madhya Pradesh man arrested for viral video urinating on tribal youth, Police invoke National Security Act

A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly urinating on a tribal youth, leading to the invocation of the National Security Act. The incident sparked widespread condemnation and political reactions ahead of the upcoming elections.

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district arrested a man on Wednesday after he was accused of urinating on a tribal youth, according to an official statement. The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was caught on video committing the act, leading the police to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against him.

The MP Chief Minister's Office confirmed that a case had been registered against Shukla under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 294 (obscene acts) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Madhya Pradesh police takes accused Pravesh Shukla into custody. Earlier a case was registered against him under sections 294,504 IPC and SC/ST Act.

The police took Shukla into custody after the video of the incident went viral.