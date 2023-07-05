CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsMadhya Pradesh man arrested for viral video urinating on tribal youth, Police invoke National Security Act

Madhya Pradesh man arrested for viral video urinating on tribal youth, Police invoke National Security Act

Madhya Pradesh man arrested for viral video urinating on tribal youth, Police invoke National Security Act
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 1:49:30 PM IST (Updated)

A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly urinating on a tribal youth, leading to the invocation of the National Security Act. The incident sparked widespread condemnation and political reactions ahead of the upcoming elections.

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district arrested a man on Wednesday after he was accused of urinating on a tribal youth, according to an official statement. The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was caught on video committing the act, leading the police to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against him.

The MP Chief Minister's Office confirmed that a case had been registered against Shukla under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 294 (obscene acts) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The police took Shukla into custody after the video of the incident went viral.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X