12 dead as Maharashtra Roadways bus falls off bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Twelve people died and 15 others were rescued after a Maharashtra Roadways bus fell off the Khalghat Sanjay Setu in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The bus was travelling from Indore to Pune.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences over the death of 12 people in the road accident. "Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," said PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences over the death of 12 people in the road accident. "Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan s aid he's in constant touch with Dhar district administration and arrangements have been made to provide proper treatment to the injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also instructed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to provide ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the MSRTC bus accident in Narmada river.