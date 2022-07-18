12 dead as Maharashtra Roadways bus falls off bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences over the death of 12 people in the road accident. "Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," said PM Modi.
Madhya Pradesh | 12 people dead, 15 rescued after a Maharashtra Roadways bus going from Indore to Pune falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Dhar district pic.twitter.com/sbNxBX7fST— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 18, 2022
The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2022
दुर्घटना स्थल पर जिला प्रशासन की टीम मौजूद है। बस को निकाल लिया गया है।खरगोन, धार जिला प्रशासन के साथ मैं निरंतर संपर्क में हूं। घायलों के समुचित इलाज की व्यवस्था के निर्देश दिये हैं।दु:ख की इस घड़ी में पीड़ित परिवार स्वयं को अकेला न समझे,मैं व संपूर्ण प्रदेश साथ है।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 18, 2022