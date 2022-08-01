Ten patients were burnt alive and two others were injured after a major fire broke out at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. A video shared by News 18 showed billows of smoke coming out of the hospital.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, initial reports suggest a short circuit led to the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, initial reports suggest a short circuit led to the fire.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of people who lost their lives in the fire incident at Jabalpur hospital.

(More details are awaited)