Ten patients were burnt alive and two others were injured after a major fire broke out at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. A video shared by News 18 showed billows of smoke coming out of the hospital.

#BREAKING - Eight patients die, two injured after a major fire at a private hospital in #Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh More details awaited.📹 @ManojSharmaBpl pic.twitter.com/sB3TH4Bwjl— News18.com (@news18dotcom) August 1, 2022 The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, initial reports suggest a short circuit led to the fire.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of people who lost their lives in the fire incident at Jabalpur hospital.

