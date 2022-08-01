    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    india News

    10 patients burnt alive as massive fire erupts at hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

    10 patients burnt alive as massive fire erupts at hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    Two people were also injured after a major fire broke out at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.

    10 patients burnt alive as massive fire erupts at hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur
    Ten patients were burnt alive and two others were injured after a major fire broke out at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. A video shared by News 18 showed billows of smoke coming out of the hospital.
    The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, initial reports suggest a short circuit led to the fire.
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of people who lost their lives in the fire incident at Jabalpur hospital.
    (More details are awaited)
     
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
    First Published:  IST
