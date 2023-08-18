Madhya Pradesh: Shooting in Indore kills 2, injures 6 after bank security guard opens fire over pet dog fight

Two people in Indore were killed and six others injured after a man, identified as s security guard at a bank, opened fire on neighbours arguing over pet dogs on Thursday night. The accused has since been arrested.

In a video that has gone viral online, accused Rajpal Rajawat, a security guard at a local branch of the Bank of Baroda, was seen firing shots from his residence window at pedestrians.

"Rajpal Rajawat, posted as a security guard at a local branch of Bank of Baroda, opened fire with his licensed gun in Khajrana police station area late night on Thursday following an argument over pet dogs," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrendra Singh said.

Per a PTI report, the altercation happened at around 10 pm on August 17 between Rajawat, who was walking his pet dog in the Krishnabagh Colony area, and another neighbour walking their dog.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation was physical as the two sides called other men to fight on their behalf.

The two argued over their pets, who were fighting with each other, before Rajawat retreated to his house. From there, he discharged two shots into the air from his terrace before targeting pedestrians on the road below, stated the official.

"Initially, pet dogs of two neighbours started fighting, following which people gathered. Subsequently, the argument between the neighbours escalated and one of them, who is a guard at a bank, identified as Rajpal Rajawat, first fired shots in the air and then on the people standing below," Singh said.

Subsequently, Rajawat was taken into custody, and his double-barrel 12-bore gun was confiscated. His license has also been lapsed.

Additional details provided by Singh indicated that there was no pre-existing animosity between Rajawat and his neighbour. Instead, the firing incident appears to have been a direct consequence of the heated argument between the pet owners. Police are carrying out a thorough probe into the incident, he said.

Vimal (35) and Rahul Verma (28) were killed in the shooting while six others were injured. The injured are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The incident took place in Indore in the state of Madhya Pradesh which is poll-bound.

