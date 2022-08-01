    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Madhya Pradesh government hikes DA of state employees to 34%

    Madhya Pradesh government hikes DA of state employees to 34%

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    The enhanced DA will come into effect from the salary for the month of August, which the employees will receive in September, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

    Madhya Pradesh government hikes DA of state employees to 34%
    Madhya Pradesh has announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for over 7.5 lakh government employees in the state, taking it to 34 percent which is at par with the central government.
    Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the hike would put an additional burden of Rs 625 crore on the government's exchequer. 
    Chouhan said the state employees were till now given 31 percent DA after the state had hiked it by 11 percent at one go the last time. The enhanced DA will come into effect from the salary for the month of August, which the employees will receive in September, he added.
    This benefit will also be extended to pensioners after taking mandatory concurrence from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh government, as it was earlier part of the undivided Madhya Pradesh.
     
