Madhya Pradesh government hikes DA of state employees to 34%

Madhya Pradesh has announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for over 7.5 lakh government employees in the state, taking it to 34 percent which is at par with the central government.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the hike would put an additional burden of Rs 625 crore on the government's exchequer.

Chouhan said the state employees were till now given 31 percent DA after the state had hiked it by 11 percent at one go the last time. The enhanced DA will come into effect from the salary for the month of August, which the employees will receive in September, he added.