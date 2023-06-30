Bizarre! Court wants to reduce age of consent to 16 because "boys are being treated like criminals"

The court observed that Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, which increased the age of consent for sexual intercourse by a girl, which was earlier 16 years, to 18 years, has disturbed the fabric of the society.

Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the Union Of India to consider lowering the consent age to 16 years from 18 years in rape cases.

The court observed that Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, which increased the age of consent for sexual intercourse by a girl, which was earlier 16 years, to 18 years, has disturbed the fabric of the society.

The Bench also stressed that due to the age of consent being 18 years, the boy is treated like a criminal in society causing injustice to adolescent boys.

It further emphasised the influence of social media and easy access to the internet, which has led to early puberty and increased awareness of sexual matters among individuals as young as 14 years old.

“Nowadays, every male or female near the age of 14 years due to social media awareness and easily accessible internet connectivity is getting puberty at an early age. Owing to this, female and male children are getting attracted to each other and these attractions are resulting in a physical relationship with consent.”

The court stated, "In these cases, male individuals are not all criminals," acknowledging the evolving maturity and interactions between young people.

Prior to the implementation of the 2013 Amendment Act, engaging in sexual intercourse with a girl below the age of 16 was deemed rape, regardless of the girl's consent.

However, the Amendment Act altered the age of consent to 18, making any sexual relations between an adult and a girl below that age considered rape, irrespective of consent.