Bizarre! Court wants to reduce age of consent to 16 because "boys are being treated like criminals"

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 6:10:49 PM IST (Updated)

The court observed that Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, which increased the age of consent for sexual intercourse by a girl, which was earlier 16 years, to 18 years, has disturbed the fabric of the society.

Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the Union Of India to consider lowering the consent age to 16 years from 18 years in rape cases.

The court observed that Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, which increased the age of consent for sexual intercourse by a girl, which was earlier 16 years, to 18 years, has disturbed the fabric of the society.
The Bench also stressed that due to the age of consent being 18 years, the boy is treated like a criminal in society causing injustice to adolescent boys.
X