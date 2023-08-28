Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that women in the state will get cooking gas at Rs 450 in the holy month of Sawan. This was one of the "Rakshabandhan gifts" the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government announced under the Ladli Behna scheme.

The chief minister also increased the financial aid given to women in the Ladli Behna scheme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,250 per month. He further announced 35 percent reservation for them in government jobs.

"Women will get cooking gas at Rs 450 in the holy month of Sawan. Later, a permanent system will be evolved in this regard. I have also transferred Rs 250 into the accounts of 1.25 crore women so that they can celebrate Rakhi (on Tuesday) well. The rest of the Rs 1,000 (under Ladli Behna Yojana) will be credited in September," Chouhan was quoted by PTI as saying.

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Women to get cooking gas at Rs 450 in month of Sawan Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Women to get cooking gas at Rs 450 in month of Sawan

Moreover, from October, 1.25 crore women will get Rs 1,250 (under Ladli Behna Yojana) and the amount will gradually be hiked to Rs 3,000 per month, the CM said at an event connected to the scheme.

The CM also said the reservation for women in government jobs has been raised to 35 percent from the current 30 percent, while it will be 50 percent in teachers' recruitment. As per state government data, a sum of Rs 3,628.85 crore has been given as financial aid to eligible women under the Ladli Behna Yojana that started on June 10 this year.

Women voters in Madhya Pradesh

Women voters outnumber their male counterparts in at least 18 of the 230 Assembly seats in MP, including in tribal-dominated areas like Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Alirajpur and Jhabua.

The number of new women voters in Madhya Pradesh (since 2018) has gone up by 2.79 percent, while it is 2.30 percent for male voters, officials said. Of the 13.39 lakh new voters, 7.07 lakh are women.

As per the Hindu calendar, the month of Sawan, also called Shravan in several parts of India, started on July 4 and will conclude on August 31.

The BJP government's announcement came ahead of the assembly polls that are likely to be held in Madhya Pradesh at the end of this year.