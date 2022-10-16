Amit Shah releases textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh

Mini
"This moment marks the revival of the education sector in the country and I thank the prime minister for it," Union Home MInister Amit Shah said after releasing the MBBS course textbooks in Hindi at the function where Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang were also present.
Madhya Pradesh | Home Minister Amit Shah launches the country's first Hindi version of MBBS course books, in Bhopal in the presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang pic.twitter.com/QezQ9bFgFv— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022
मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने NEP-2020 के अनुरूप मेडिकल का पाठ्यक्रम हिंदी में कर मेडिकल शिक्षा में प्रवेश लेने वाले 75% हिंदी भाषी बच्चों को अपनी मातृभाषा में पढ़ाई करने का अवसर दिया है।मैं सभी मेडिकल कॉलेज के शिक्षकों को धन्यवाद देता हूँ जिनके अथक प्रयत्न से यह कार्य पूर्ण हो पाया। pic.twitter.com/mqRWj4ZN8b— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 16, 2022