Lumpy skin disease in Maharashtra leads state to set up 12-member task force

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a viral illness that spreads mostly through blood-sucking vectors such as ticks, and mosquitoes. The infected cattle then develop thick nodules on the skin, which are often accompanied by debilitating fever and lower milk production.

The Maharashtra government has formed a state-level task force to control lumpy skin disease in the state and the state's animal husbandry department has issued a government resolution regarding the same, ANI reported.

This comes at a time when several states in India are reporting lumpy skin diseases among animals, including Maharashtra's neighbouring state, Madhya Pradesh. The 12-member task force will be led by Pune's Commissioner of Animal Husbandry.

The state has already been declared a "controlled area" to stop the spread of lumpy skin disease. The government has also decided to ban fairs, markets and exhibitions connected to livestock.

Earlier, PTI reported that five rapid action teams have been formed in Thane and will operate in Shahapur, Bhiwandi and Ambernath talukas, where 26 heads of cattle have been detected with the ailment.

Vaccination of cattle is being done within a 5-kilometre radius of an affected area, the official added. "Of the 7,076 heads of cattle, a total of 7,009 have been vaccinated," he said.

Meanwhile, in MP, a total of 3,314 cattle were found infected, and 38 of them have succumbed to the infection so far. Of these animals, 2,742 have recovered till now.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had to review the situation thereafter. Officials concerned were then directed to take necessary measures for the prevention.

Earlier on Monday, PM Narendra Modi assured the states and dairy industry. He said that the centre and states are trying to control the disease in cattle.

"Our scientists have also prepared indigenous vaccines for Lumpy Skin Disease," Modi said, addressing the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022.