Ludhiana court blast: 2 killed, 3 injured in explosion; Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi takes stock of situation

At least two people are feared dead, and three injured in a suspected IED explosion in the Ludhiana district court complex on Thursday. The explosion took place at 12.22 pm in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex, said police.

According to sources, it seems to be a “powerful blast" as walls of the washroom got demolished and window panes smashed. The district court was functioning when the explosion took place.

Police have cordoned off the area and rescue operations are going on. Fire tenders have reached the spot.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he will visit Ludhiana to take stock of the situation. "A blast took place in Ludhiana; I am going straight to Ludhiana," Channi told reporters in Chandigarh.

"Some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert," he said, adding the culprits will not be spared.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.

Replying to a question on preliminary investigations, Bhullar said at this point, it is very difficult to say anything and added that the investigation was underway.

