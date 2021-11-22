Kisan Mahapanchayat LIVE Updates: Farmers gather in large numbers to demand law guaranteeing MSP

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions, will hold a mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday to press for law guaranteeing MSP and the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The gathering, scheduled to be held at Eco Garden in Lucknow, was planned months before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced repealing the three contentious agri laws. The SKM, at a meet in Delhi on Sunday, decided to stick to the date.

Despite Modi's surprise announcement, farmer leaders have maintained the protesters won't budge until the three contentious laws are formally repealed in Parliament. They have also indicated the stir for a statutory guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.

Here are the latest updates from Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow

# Vice-president of the BKU's Uttar Pradesh unit Harnam Singh Verma said apart from MSP and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, many other issues will also be discussed at the farmers' mahapanchayat on Monday.

# Reports from various districts indicate that farmers will be attending the mahapanchayat in large numbers.

# BKU's district president of Baghpat Pratap Singh Gurjar and of Muzaffarnagar Yogesh Sharma said that farmers have already left for Lucknow in large numbers.

# Amandeep Singh Sandhi, the in-charge of BKU-Tikait's Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand unit, said that he expects 10,000 to 15,000 farmers from Lakhimpur Kheri to participate in the mahapanchayat.

# Lucknow Police Commissioner of D K Thakur said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'.