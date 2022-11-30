Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also asked senior officials to ensure proper medical treatment is given to those injured.

Six people died and 15 others were injured after a roadways bus collided with a truck on Lucknow-Bahraich highway on Wednesday. The accident happened around 4.30 am when a speeding truck broadsided a Lucknow depot bus, District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh said.

Six people died on the spot and their identities are yet to be identified. Those injured were rushed to a hospital, where condition of four was stated to be critical, PTI reported.

The bus was going to Rupaideeha from Lucknow, while the truck was on its way to Lucknow from Bahraich, Singh said.

The truck driver managed to flee from the spot with the vehicle. A probe has been lauched in the matter. Police said they are searching for the absconding driver.

"It's being investigated. Prima facie, truck appears to have rammed into bus after coming from the wrong side," the Bahraich DM said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of people in the bus-truck collision in Bahraich and prayed for peace to the departed souls. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

According to news agency ANI, Adityanath has directed the DM and senior police officials to reach the spot at the earliest and asked them to ensure proper medical treatment is given to those injured.