LTT-Jaynagar Express derails near Nashik; no casualty reported yet, relief team rushes to spot

As many as 10 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jaynagar Antyodaya Express (11061) derailed on Sunday afternoon near Nashik, Maharashtra. The accident took place at around 3.10 pm on a stretch between Lahavit and Devlali, according to news agency ANI.

No casualty has been reported yet and only a case of minor injury has emerged so far.

A few coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express were derailed on down line, ANI tweeted.

Few coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express have been derailed between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on Dn line at around 15.10 hrs today, April 3. Accident relief train and medical van rushed to the spot. Details awaited: Central railway CPRO — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

"11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express derailment near Nashik | Some coaches derailed. No deaths, only minor injuries. A helpline no. issued, also arranged buses for stranded passengers who are being taken to Nashik. Restoration work on, relief train at the site," tweeted Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO Central Railway.

11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express derailment near Nashik | Some coaches derailed. No deaths, only minor injuries. A helpline no. issued, also arranged buses for stranded passengers who are being taken to Nashik. Restoration work on, relief train at the site: Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO CR https://t.co/lYEhhBHn4Y pic.twitter.com/4wOFhU3hDG — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

An accident relief train and medical van have rushed to the spot, said central railway CPRO.

The railways have launched a helpline at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station: 55993; MTNL:02222694040; public helpline no.: 0253-2465816.