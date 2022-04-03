LTT-Jaynagar Express derails near Nashik; no casualty reported yet, relief team rushes to spot

Few coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express have been derailed between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on Dn line at around 15.10 hrs today, April 3. Accident relief train and medical van rushed to the spot. Details awaited: Central railway CPRO— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022
11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express derailment near Nashik | Some coaches derailed. No deaths, only minor injuries. A helpline no. issued, also arranged buses for stranded passengers who are being taken to Nashik. Restoration work on, relief train at the site: Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO CR https://t.co/lYEhhBHn4Y pic.twitter.com/4wOFhU3hDG— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022