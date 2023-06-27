HDFC-HDFC Bank merger date announced, but shares of LTIMindtree surged — Here's why

The management of HDFC said on Tuesday that the merger between India's largest private lender and the company itself will be effective from July 1, and that the shares of HDFC will stop trading from July 13.

Shares of LTIMindtree saw a sudden spike, gaining as much as three percent in the second-half of trade on Tuesday as the stock is considered to be a potential inclusion in the Nifty 50 index once shares of HDFC Ltd. stop trading on the bourses.

The management of HDFC said on Tuesday that the merger between India's largest private lender and the company itself will be effective from July 1, and that the shares of HDFC will stop trading from July 13. The management also mentioned that the merged entity will begin trading latest by July 17.

LTIMindtree shares surged as it appears to be the only stock that meets the criteria for a stock to be included in the Nifty 50 index. For a stock to be included in the Nifty 50:

It has to have traded at an average impact cost of 0.5 percent or less during the last six months for 90 percent of the observations for a basket size of Rs 10 crore.

Should have had a listing history of six months.

Only an F&O constituent is allowed to be included in the Nifty 50.

An impact cost represents the cost of executing the transaction in a given stock for a predefined order size at any given point of time. The impact cost represents the realistic measure of market liquidity.

As of date, HDFC currently has a 5.88 percent weightage in the Nifty 50. The information technology sector commands a cumulative weightage of 13 percent on the index.

As per preliminary calculations, LTIMindtree should see inflows between $150 million to $160 million, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research. The firm has cited LTIMindtree to be a high-conviction replacement in the Nifty 50 index.

Shares of LTIMindtree surged to a 52-week high post the news, currently trading 2.9 percent higher at Rs 5,150.