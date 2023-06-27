HDFC-HDFC Bank merger date announced, but shares of LTIMindtree surged — Here's why

The management of HDFC said on Tuesday that the merger between India's largest private lender and the company itself will be effective from July 1, and that the shares of HDFC will stop trading from July 13.

Shares of LTIMindtree saw a sudden spike, gaining as much as three percent in the second-half of trade on Tuesday as the stock is considered to be a potential inclusion in the Nifty 50 index once shares of HDFC Ltd. stop trading on the bourses.

The management of HDFC said on Tuesday that the merger between India's largest private lender and the company itself will be effective from July 1, and that the shares of HDFC will stop trading from July 13. The management also mentioned that the merged entity will begin trading latest by July 17.