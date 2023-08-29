LPG price cut: Cooking gas prices cut by Rs 200 for a cylinder in India

The Indian government has decided to cut the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 200 on Tuesday (August 29). The move is aimed at easing the pressure from rising cost of living due to inflation, ahead of key elections both in the states as well as the Lok Sabha (lower house of the Indian Parliament) next year.

The price of the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders will be cut for the consumers and the oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) — all three are owned by the state — will be compensated for charging less, via a government subsidy.

Currently, a domestic LPG cylinder costs Rs 1053 in Delhi, Rs 1052.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1068.50 in Chennai and Rs 1079 in Kolkata. The oil marketing companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 50 in July. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in May.

The move comes ahead of Assembly polls in five states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram — scheduled for later this year. The Narendra Modi administration's current five-year term at the center too comes to an end next year.

Earlier, CNBC-TV18 had reported that the government of India is planning fresh measures to woo the voters ahead of the elections. The cut in LPG prices may help in easing the household expenses. Inflation in India had hit a 15-month high of 7.44 percent in July 2023, largely due to a spike in food prices.

However, Vinay Jaising of JM Financial Services believes there's more to this cut in LPG prices than sheer politics. "if you look at it over a year, oil prices have actually moved down from $100 per barrel to $80 per barrel. And we are consuming about 50 percent of our net imports from Russia, which is probably at $70-75. So I think the OMCs are or have made in the last quarter or two disproportionate amount of marketing margins," he said in a conversation with CNBC-TV18. "I will not be surprised if they cut petrol and diesel prices, as far as the excise duty is concerned as well. I don't think this is to be linked to politics," he added.

LPG was the primary source of energy for 49.4 percent of households in rural areas and 89 percent of urban households across India, according to a recent National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report. Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana and Sikkim were among the states where over 90 percent of the household were using clean energy for cooking.

The cut in LPG prices is applicable for those who have access to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which was launched in 2016. In the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the government said there were 9.59 crore beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana as on July 1, 2023.

What is Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana?

Under this flagship scheme, the government aims to provide 5 crore LPG connections to BPL (below poverty line) families with a support of Rs 1,600 per connection in the next three years. Under the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme, the government made an additional allocation of Rs 1.6 crore for LPG connections, and this provided similar benefits to migrant families as well.

How to apply for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana?

Women who are 18 years or older, without an existing LPG connection in their homes, can apply for the Ujjwala subsidy.

Documents required: Aadhaar Card of applicant as proof of identity as well as proof of address (in case applicant is residing at the same address). This is not mandatory for residents in Assam and Meghalaya.

Applicants may also provide the ration card issued by the state government as well as a document certifying family composition.

Migrant workers can provide a self-declaration as per Annexure-I.

You will have to share your bank account number and the IFSC (Indian Financial System Code) to identify the specific branch in which you have the account.