The price of a 14.2 kg domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 3.5 with effect from Thursday.

A domestic LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,003 in Delhi. The cooking gas cylinder will be priced at 1002.50 in Mumbai; 1,029 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,018.5 in Chennai from Thursday.

Earlier on May 7, the price of an LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 50. Prices were increased by Rs 50 on March 22 as well.

The copy will be updated soon