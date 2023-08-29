CNBC TV18
India cuts cooking gas price by Rs 200 per cylinder – Minister Puri calls it a Rakshabandhan gift

By CNBCTV18.COMAug 29, 2023 5:53:00 PM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
The government on Tuesday (August 29) cut cooking gas price by Rs 200 per cylinder for all 33 crore beneficiaries. This will mean an additional subsidy of Rs 200 for all Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries and come as a major relief for Indian households.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum, said this is a Rakshabandhan gift from the government and the Prime Minister to all his sisters.
Edited excerpts of the interview:
Q: A gift from the Prime Minister and from your government to women on Rakshabandhan?
A: Tomorrow is Rakshabandhan and I think in the true spirit of this festival, this is a gift that goes out from the government to all sisters. When a gas cylinder becomes Rs 200 cheaper, it will benefit those who are on marginal subsistence. People who are below the poverty line are already getting Rs 200 through direct benefit transfers in their accounts. I am happy to see it resonating very well.
(To be updated)
First Published: Aug 29, 2023 5:47 PM IST
X