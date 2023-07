The Kargil war veteran regretted that he could not save his wife despite fighting for the nation. The husband of the victim said that they have lost faith on the state government.

The husband of one of the two women seen paraded naked in the viral video from Manipur has demanded the strongest punishment for the perpetrators. The Kargil war veteran regretted that he could not save his wife despite fighting for the nation. In an exclusive interview with News18 the husband of the victim said that they have lost faith in the state government.

A 26-second video showing two women being paraded naked by an aggressive mob in Manipur's Kangpokpi district has triggered a nationwide outrage. The incident happened on May 4, but it came to light only on July 19, after the clip surfaced on social media platforms. The horrific incident has led to a political storm in which the BJP-led state government is being held responsible for failing to curtail the violence across the state.

In the interview with News 18, the family of the victim revealed their misery and demanded the strongest punishment for the perpetrators. The victim's husband, who served in the Indian Army as a Subedar, said, “I have protected my country but couldn't save my wife. I can't express the extent of my disappointment over the incident. Manipur has kept the minorities in a box. The majority of Meitei has made our lives miserable in the state,” he said.

He also alleged that the police did not take any action to control the crime perpetrated by Meiteis . He added, “Kuki and Meitei can't live together. We have lost trust in the government of Manipur.”

Meanwhile, Youth Voluntary Association spokesperson S Lion Boi, while speaking to News18, said, “This case happened on May 4, and an FIR was launched on May 18, and the FIR was not processed; nobody intervened in the case.” Further explaining the reason behind the delay in firing the FIR, he said that the victims, due to safety reasons, could not visit the local police station and only after running away from their home, they moved to a safer zone and then registered a FIR at a different police station.

The tension between Kuki and the Meitei communities escalated after the High Court directed the state government to recommend the inclusion of Meiteis into the Schedule Tribe list. Violent clashes spread across the state after the people from Kuki and Naga communities head a state-wide protest against the High Court order on May 3. The state has been witnessing widespread violence since then.

So far, the police have arrested six people who were involve d in the sexual assault of two women seen in the viral video, and a further probe i nto the matter is underway. According to the government, over 6,000 cases have been filed in the state so far ever since the violent clashes broke out.