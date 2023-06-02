Speaking about the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train, Vaishnaw said only eight countries in the world have the manufacturing capability for the complex design of a train that can run at 180 km/hr, and today, India has joined the exclusive group of those countries.

India has undergone a big transformation after 2014, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday, calling the period between 2004 to 2014 a 'lost decade' for India under the rule of Congress.

Vaishnaw was addressing a press conference on the progress India made in the past nine years under the Narendra Modi government.

The period between 2004 and 2014 had been a lost decade for India, which remained the 10th largest economy throughout. However, it has become the world's 5th largest economy since the Modi government took over," he said.

"After 2014, India has undergone a big transformation. Especially the Railways sector is transforming more than ever before. Today, the system in Railways is customer-friendly, the amenities in trains are world-class and the infrastructure is being strengthened," the minister said.

He added that recently, the Morgan Stanley Report also stated the transformation India has embraced in less than a decade. "We are projected to be the 4th largest economy by 2026 and among the top-3 economies by 2027-28."

He highlighted that before 2014, there had been 21,000 kilometres of electrification done in the past 60 years. However, in comparison, 37,000 kilometres of electrification have been done within nine years.

Vaishnaw said that Railways has enhanced safety, reliability, and connectivity across regions. Through this, we are able to control pollution and save lakhs of litres of diesel, he said.

Before 2014, only 4 km of railway tracks were being laid every day, whereas today 14 km of railway tracks are being laid every day, he added.

Today, about 800 million people travel annually by train, 250 million by road, and 300 million by air. The way the railways has been reformed in the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the result is visible today, the minister said.

Speaking about the telecom sector, the minister said that India always depended on the world for telecom technology but today due to 'Make in India' policy, India's technology is being exported to the most prosperous countries of the world. This he said, is visible through the advancement of connectivity across villages in the country.

"BSNL, this year has done approximately Rs 1,500 crore operating profit...Optical fibre, today have reached around 2 lakh villages, which is an achievement for India," the minister added.