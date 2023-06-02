English
2004-2014 a 'lost decade for India', says IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

By Anushka Sharma  Jun 2, 2023 7:13:34 PM IST (Updated)

Speaking about the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train, Vaishnaw said only eight countries in the world have the manufacturing capability for the complex design of a train that can run at 180 km/hr, and today, India has joined the exclusive group of those countries.

India has undergone a big transformation after 2014, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday, calling the period between  2004 to 2014 a 'lost decade' for India under the rule of Congress.

Vaishnaw was  addressing a press conference on the progress India made in the past nine years under the Narendra Modi government.
The period between 2004 and 2014 had been a lost decade for India, which remained the 10th largest economy throughout. However, it has become the world's 5th largest economy since the Modi government took over," he said.
