Perfect monsoon getaway is just a long weekend away; Here's when you can plan your trip

A large part of 2021 was spent under lockdown, and the little joys like the rain of monsoon seemed close but too far to enjoy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, 2022 brings new opportunities to enjoy the monsoon to the fullest with over 5 long weekends falling in the months of July and August.

Here’s a look at the upcoming long weekends perfect for you to plan a monsoon getaway.

Rath Yatra long weekend ( July 1 to July 3- Friday to Sunday)

The very first long weekend of the monsoon season falls on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra. For people living in the eastern part of the country, it is a great opportunity to witness the grand festival itself. For others, a quick getaway to a hill station or even the beach is a great way to enjoy the early monsoons.

Muharram weekend (August 6 to August 9 -Saturday to Tuesday)

The next long weekend falls bang in the middle of the monsoon season. It is the perfect time to enjoy the lush green terrains of popular destinations like Lonavala (Pune), Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu), Shillong (Meghalaya) or perhaps the tea gardens of Darjeeling in West Bengal.

Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day Weekend (August 11 to August 15 - Thursday to Monday)

An extended weekend again falls in the middle of the monsoon which also brings a chance for a family get-together. This weekend is perfect for a family picnic or a family road trip to a monsoon destination. The lake of Nainital or the picturesque hills of Ranikhet could be your site of choice among many others.

Janmashtami weekend ( August 19 to August 21-Friday to Sunday)

The fourth long weekend of the season falls on the occasion of Janmashtami. Popular routes like Bombay to Malshej, Udaipur to Mount Abu, Bangalore to Coorg or Hyderabad to Tirupati can be a great choice to enjoy the rain.

Ganesh Chaturthi Weekend ( August 31 to September 4- Wednesday to Sunday)