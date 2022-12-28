Long weekends await you in 2023: Check the full list here

Several festivals and holidays are around the weekend in 2023.

As 2022 comes to end, it's time to look forward to the new year. It is time to plan early and plan smart to strike the work-life balance. As several festivals and holidays are falling around the weekend in 2023, advance planning can help you get a great long weekend getaway. Here is the complete list of upcoming long weekends in 2023 for you to plan.

January

January 14, Saturday: Lohri, Makar Sankranti

January 15, Sunday: Pongal

With a leave on January 13, Friday you can enjoy a three-day holiday.

January 26, Thursday: Republic Day

January 28, Saturday

January 29, Sunday

With a leave on January 27, Friday you can enjoy a four-day holiday.

February

February 18, Saturday: Mahashivratri

February 19, Sunday

With a leave on February 17, Friday you can enjoy a long weekend.

March

There are no long weekends in March.

Important holidays:

March 8, Wednesday - Holi

March 22, Wednesday Ugadi

March 30, Thursday - Ram Navami

April

April 7, Friday: Good Friday

April 8, Saturday

April 9, Sunday

Here you can enjoy a three-day-long weekend.

May

May 5, Friday - Buddha Purnima

May 6, Saturday

May 7, Sunday

In case you missed the last one, another long weekend is waiting for you.

Other important holidays:

1 May, Monday - May Day/Labour Day

June

June 17, Saturday

June 18, Sunday

June 20, Tuesday: Rath Yatra (Restricted Holiday)

With a leave on June 19, Monday, you can extend the holiday for four days.

Other Important holidays:

29 June, Thursday: Bakrid Eid/ Eid al Adha

July

July lacks significant holidays or major celebrations.

Important holidays

July 29, Sunday: Muharram

August

August 12, Saturday

August 13, Sunday

August 15, Tuesday: Independence Day

August 16, Wednesday: Parsi New Year (Restricted Holiday)

Take leave on August 14, Monday, you can get a five-day-long holiday.

August 26, Saturday

August 27, Sunday

August 29, Tuesday: Onam (Restricted Holiday)

August 30, Wednesday: Raksha Bandhan

You can enjoy five days of the holiday if you take a leave of absence on August 28, Monday

September

Thursday, 7 September: Janmashtami (Restricted Holiday)

Saturday, 9 September

Sunday, 10 September

With a day's leave on September 8, Friday, you can get a 4-day holiday.

Important holidays:

19 September, Tuesday: Ganesh Chaturthi (Restricted Holiday)

28 September, Thursday: Eid-e-Milad

October

September 30, Saturday

October 1, Sunday

October 2, Monday: Gandhi Jayanti

October 21, Saturday

October 22, Sunday

October 24, Tuesday: Dussehra

With a leave on October 23, Monday, you can enjoy a long weekend.

November

November 25, Saturday

November 26, Sunday

November 27, Monday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

Important holidays:

12 November, Sunday - Diwali

13 November, Monday Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)

14 November, Tuesday- Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/ Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja

December

December 23, Saturday

December 24, Sunday

December 25, Monday: Christmas

Take one-day leave on December 22 and enjoy Christmas in full spirits.