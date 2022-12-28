Long weekends await you in 2023: Check the full list here

Several festivals and holidays are around the weekend in 2023.
As 2022 comes to end, it's time to look forward to the new year. It is time to plan early and plan smart to strike the work-life balance. As several festivals and holidays are falling around the weekend in 2023, advance planning can help you get a great long weekend getaway. Here is the complete list of upcoming long weekends in 2023 for you to plan.
January
January 14, Saturday: Lohri, Makar Sankranti
January 15, Sunday: Pongal
With a leave on January 13, Friday you can enjoy a three-day holiday.
January 26, Thursday: Republic Day
January 28, Saturday
January 29, Sunday
With a leave on January 27, Friday you can enjoy a four-day holiday.
February
February 18, Saturday: Mahashivratri
February 19, Sunday
With a leave on February 17, Friday you can enjoy a long weekend.
March
There are no long weekends in March.
Important holidays:
March 8, Wednesday - Holi
March 22, Wednesday Ugadi
March 30, Thursday - Ram Navami
April
April 7, Friday: Good Friday
April 8, Saturday
April 9, Sunday
Here you can enjoy a three-day-long weekend.
May
May 5, Friday - Buddha Purnima
May 6, Saturday
May 7, Sunday
In case you missed the last one, another long weekend is waiting for you.
Other important holidays:
1 May, Monday - May Day/Labour Day
June
June 17, Saturday
June 18, Sunday
June 20, Tuesday: Rath Yatra (Restricted Holiday)
With a leave on June 19, Monday, you can extend the holiday for four days.
Other Important holidays:
29 June, Thursday: Bakrid Eid/ Eid al Adha
July
July lacks significant holidays or major celebrations.
Important holidays
July 29, Sunday: Muharram
August
August 12, Saturday
August 13, Sunday
August 15, Tuesday: Independence Day
August 16, Wednesday: Parsi New Year (Restricted Holiday)
Take leave on August 14, Monday, you can get a five-day-long holiday.
August 26, Saturday
August 27, Sunday
August 29, Tuesday: Onam (Restricted Holiday)
August 30, Wednesday: Raksha Bandhan
You can enjoy five days of the holiday if you take a leave of absence on August 28, Monday
September
Thursday, 7 September: Janmashtami (Restricted Holiday)
Saturday, 9 September
Sunday, 10 September
With a day's leave on September 8, Friday, you can get a 4-day holiday.
Important holidays:
19 September, Tuesday: Ganesh Chaturthi (Restricted Holiday)
28 September, Thursday: Eid-e-Milad
October
September 30, Saturday
October 1, Sunday
October 2, Monday: Gandhi Jayanti
October 21, Saturday
October 22, Sunday
October 24, Tuesday: Dussehra
With a leave on October 23, Monday, you can enjoy a long weekend.
November
November 25, Saturday
November 26, Sunday
November 27, Monday: Guru Nanak Jayanti
Important holidays:
12 November, Sunday - Diwali
13 November, Monday Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)
14 November, Tuesday- Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/ Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja
December
December 23, Saturday
December 24, Sunday
December 25, Monday: Christmas
Take one-day leave on December 22 and enjoy Christmas in full spirits.
