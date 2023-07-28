Lok Sabha passes Jan Vishwas Bill to boost ease of doing business — All you need to know

2 Min Read
In a significant move to ease of doing business, the Lok Sabha passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, on July 27. The Bill proposes amending 183 provisions in 42 Central Acts overseen by 19 ministries and departments.
The Bill was first introduced in Lok Sabha on December 22, 2022. It was then forwarded to the Parliamentary Joint Committee which had extensive discussions with all relevant ministries and departments, as well as the Legislative Department and the Department of Legal Affairs. During nine sittings between January 9, 2023, and February 17, 2023, the committee thoroughly examined the Bill's clauses before adopting its final Report on March 13, 2023.
The Committee's report was presented before Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on March 17 and 20, 2023, respectively. Several amendments were recommended, of which six were accepted by all the relevant ministries/departments.
The Bill aims to decriminalise various provisions across the mentioned Acts.
Through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, the government seeks to achieve decriminalisation in the following manner:
To ensure effective implementation of these amendments, the Bill proposes pragmatic revisions of fines and penalties aligned with the gravity of the offence. It also calls for the establishment of Adjudicating Officers and Appellate Authorities. Furthermore, the quantum of fine and penalties may be periodically increased.
The Amendment Bill is expected to offer several benefits:
First Published: Jul 28, 2023
