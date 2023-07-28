Lok Sabha passes Jan Vishwas Bill to boost ease of doing business — All you need to know

The Jan Vishwas Bill was first introduced in Lok Sabha on December 22, 2022. To ensure effective implementation of these amendments, the Bill proposes pragmatic revisions of fines and penalties aligned with the gravity of the offence.

In a significant move to ease of doing business, the Lok Sabha passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, on July 27. The Bill proposes amending 183 provisions in 42 Central Acts overseen by 19 ministries and departments.

The Bill was first introduced in Lok Sabha on December 22, 2022. It was then forwarded to the Parliamentary Joint Committee which had extensive discussions with all relevant ministries and departments, as well as the Legislative Department and the Department of Legal Affairs. During nine sittings between January 9, 2023, and February 17, 2023, the committee thoroughly examined the Bill's clauses before adopting its final Report on March 13, 2023.

The Committee's report was presented before Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on March 17 and 20, 2023, respectively. Several amendments were recommended, of which six were accepted by all the relevant ministries/departments.

The Bill aims to decriminalise various provisions across the mentioned Acts.

Through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, the government seeks to achieve decriminalisation in the following manner:

Removing both imprisonment and/or fine in some provisions.

Removing imprisonment but retaining the fine in specific provisions.

Removing imprisonment and increasing the fine in certain provisions.

Converting imprisonment and fine into penalty in some provisions.

Introducing the compounding of offences in select provisions.

To ensure effective implementation of these amendments, the Bill proposes pragmatic revisions of fines and penalties aligned with the gravity of the offence. It also calls for the establishment of Adjudicating Officers and Appellate Authorities. Furthermore, the quantum of fine and penalties may be periodically increased.

The Amendment Bill is expected to offer several benefits:

Rationalisation of criminal provisions will allow citizens, businesses, and government departments to operate without the fear of imprisonment for minor, technical, or procedural defaults.

The severity of punishment will match the seriousness of the offence, striking a balance between enforcing the law and considering the nature of the violation.

By introducing administrative adjudication mechanisms where feasible, the Bill will reduce pressure on the justice system, alleviate the burden of pending cases, and facilitate more efficient justice dispensation.

Citizens and certain categories of government employees will no longer live in fear of imprisonment for minor violations, enhancing their sense of security.