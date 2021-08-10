LS passes constitution amendment bill to restore states' power to make their own OBC lists

The Constitution 127th Amendment Bill, 2021, that seeks to restore states’ power to make their own Other Backward Classes (OBC) list was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 10.

The bill, which was cleared with 385 Ayes and nil Noes, restores the power of state governments to notify their own lists for SEBCs (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes)

As Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar moved the 'The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 ' for consideration and passage, he described it as historic legislation as 671 castes in the country would benefit from it.

He said the bill will restore the states' rights to prepare their own lists of OBCs so that various communities can be given social and economic justice. The minister said the bill should be considered as the 105th Constitution Amendment bill after being renumbered.

This was the first time since the Monsoon session of Parliament began on July 19 that a debate for conducted in an orderly fashion as the Opposition cooperated and put their protests demanding a debate over the Pegasus snooping allegations on hold for the bill.

During the debate, many leaders such as BJP ally JD(U)'s Lalan Singh, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, BSP's Ritesh Pandey and DMK's T R Baalu demanded a caste census be conducted throughout the country.

The amendment bill was introduced after a recent judgment of the Supreme Court against the validity of the 2018 Maharashtra Maratha quota. The top court had ruled that only the Central government was capable of producing a unitary list of OBCs, while state governments could only recommend new caste groups to be included in the list.

A constitutional amendment bill requires a special majority for passage in both Houses of Parliament. There should be a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting.

(With agency inputs)