Parliament passes Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 without discussion

The Parliament on Monday passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 without discussion. The new bill passed on the first day of the Winter Session will withdraw the three contentious farm laws. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill will now be sent to the President for his assent.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha also passed the bill within minutes of its introduction in the lower House. As soon as Rajya Sabha met in the afternoon, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the Bill. He moved the motion and said while moving the bill for passage that the three laws were brought for the benefit of farmers. He regretted that the government could not convince the agitating farmers about the benefits of the laws.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the government's intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation. "I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi had said.

Demanding the withdrawal of the contentious laws , agitating farmers were sitting at three sites on Delhi's borders since November last year. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the aegis of various farmers unions were protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year to demand repeal of the three farm laws. The farmers' body said that nearly 700 farmers have been martyred in this struggle.

