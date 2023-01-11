Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal: How Indians celebrate these winter harvest festivals

From Lohri in the northern India to Makar Sankranti in western states, and Pongal in Tamil Nadu to Uttarayan in Gujarat, winter harvest festivals are observed in the month of January across India. The festival is observed with much fervour and celebrates India's spirit of unity in diversity.

Lohri also marks the end of winter months and the start of long summer days. Folk songs are an important part of Lohri. Many folk songs on Lohri feature Dulla Bhatti, a legendary hero who led a rebellion against the Mughal empire. Some popular dishes that are prepared on this day include Makki ki Roti and Sarson ka Saag, Pinni, Gur Gajak, Dahi Bhalle and Gur Halwa.

Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi, is celebrated in the western part of India. This festival marks the Sun's transit into Makara or Capricorn, which means the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the Sun God as a mark of gratitude for blessing the farmers with a good crop. In West Bengal, Makar Sankranti is known as Poush Sankranti. In Gujarat, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Uttarayan and is a very auspicious time. People celebrate this festival by distributing sesame-jaggery sweets and flying kites. Kite festivals are organised on a grand scale in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Pongal is celebrated with fervour in Tamil Nadu. Pongal is a four-day festival and usually falls in January when rice, turmeric and sugarcane are harvested. People decorate their houses with kolam, a geometrical version of rangoli. People also pray for happiness and prosperity for all.

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)