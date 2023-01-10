Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal: Check out date, time and muhurat

Lohri is known as the festival of harvest wherein farmers mark the end of sowing season by celebrating around a bonfire

It is that time of the year when a series of winter harvest festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal are celebrated in different states. India is a land of diverse cultural identities, and these festivals reflect the spirit of unity in diversity. Each of these festivals is celebrated in different states with different names but the common connection is its link to the harvesting season. All the festivals have immense cultural significance as per local traditions.

Let us take a look at the date, time, muhurat and puja vidhi of all these three festivals.

Lohri

Lohri is known as the festival of harvest wherein farmers mark the end of the sowing season by celebrating around a bonfire. Lohri is primarily celebrated in the Northern parts of India with great fervour.

According to Drik Panchang, Lohri will fall on January 14. The Lohri Sankranti tithi will be at 8:57 PM. Moreover, the Brahma Muhurta will last from 5:27 AM to 6:21 AM. Lohri involves offering prayers to the Sun God and Goddess Lakshmi. Lohri fire or the traditional bonfire is lit in the evening after sunset to represent the Sun bringing warmth. People offer the grains from the first harvest to fire while celebrating Lohri with dance and songs around the bonfire.

Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi, is celebrated a day after Lohri. This festival marks the end of the winter with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the Sun God and marks the sun's transit into Makara (Capricorn zodiac sign). Farmers celebrate the beginning of the harvest season by worshipping new crops.

Makar Sankranti is widely celebrated in the Eastern and Southern parts of the country.

This year, Makar Sankranti falls on January 14, which as per local calendars it will be celebrated on January 14 in some states. According to Drik Panchang, the Makar Sankranti Punya Kala will last from 7:15 am to 5:46 pm (Duration - 10 hours 31 minutes), and Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will begin at 7:15 am and end at 9:00 am (Duration - 1 hour 45 minutes). The auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated by taking a holy dip in sacred water bodies, performing charity by giving alms to the needy, flying kites, preparing sweets made of sesame and jaggery and worshipping livestock.

Pongal

Pongal festival is celebrated with great spirit in southern states. The festivities of Pongal last for a period of four days. Pongal in Tamil means boom or upheaval. This festival involves worshipping rain, sunlight and agriculture for happiness and prosperity. This year, Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18. Tamilians celebrate Pongal by making traditional designs known as kolams in their homes with rice powder. The kolams are drawn to welcome goddess Lakshmi in order to bring wealth, prosperity and happiness into the household. Several dishes are prepared using rice, jaggery and lentils.

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)