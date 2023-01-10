English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia News

Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal: Check out date, time and muhurat

Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal: Check out date, time and muhurat

Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal: Check out date, time and muhurat
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 3:27:12 PM IST (Published)

Lohri is known as the festival of harvest wherein farmers mark the end of sowing season by celebrating around a bonfire

It is that time of the year when a series of winter harvest festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal are celebrated in different states. India is a land of diverse cultural identities, and these festivals reflect the spirit of unity in diversity. Each of these festivals is celebrated in different states with different names but the common connection is its link to the harvesting season. All the festivals have immense cultural significance as per local traditions.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

IST3 Min(s) Read

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

IST6 Min(s) Read


Let us take a look at the date, time, muhurat and puja vidhi of all these three festivals.
Lohri
Lohri is known as the festival of harvest wherein farmers mark the end of the sowing season by celebrating around a bonfire. Lohri is primarily celebrated in the Northern parts of India with great fervour.
According to Drik Panchang, Lohri will fall on January 14. The Lohri Sankranti tithi will be at 8:57 PM. Moreover, the Brahma Muhurta will last from 5:27 AM to 6:21 AM. Lohri involves offering prayers to the Sun God and Goddess Lakshmi. Lohri fire or the traditional bonfire is lit in the evening after sunset to represent the Sun bringing warmth. People offer the grains from the first harvest to fire while celebrating Lohri with dance and songs around the bonfire.
ALSO READ: Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal 2023: Date, history, and significance
Makar Sankranti
Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi, is celebrated a day after Lohri. This festival marks the end of the winter with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the Sun God and marks the sun's transit into Makara (Capricorn zodiac sign). Farmers celebrate the beginning of the harvest season by worshipping new crops.
Makar Sankranti is widely celebrated in the Eastern and Southern parts of the country.
This year, Makar Sankranti falls on January 14, which as per local calendars it will be celebrated on January 14 in some states. According to Drik Panchang, the Makar Sankranti Punya Kala will last from 7:15 am to 5:46 pm (Duration - 10 hours 31 minutes), and Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will begin at 7:15 am and end at 9:00 am (Duration - 1 hour 45 minutes). The auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated by taking a holy dip in sacred water bodies, performing charity by giving alms to the needy, flying kites, preparing sweets made of sesame and jaggery and worshipping livestock.
ALSO READ: Solar eclipse a day after Diwali: Here is why festivals are postponed
Pongal
Pongal festival is celebrated with great spirit in southern states. The festivities of Pongal last for a period of four days. Pongal in Tamil means boom or upheaval. This festival involves worshipping rain, sunlight and agriculture for happiness and prosperity. This year, Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18. Tamilians celebrate Pongal by making traditional designs known as kolams in their homes with rice powder. The kolams are drawn to welcome goddess Lakshmi in order to bring wealth, prosperity and happiness into the household. Several dishes are prepared using rice, jaggery and lentils.
ALSO READ: Pongal gifts worth lakhs gutted in fire at Madurai Collector’s Office
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal: Check out date, time and muhurat

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

LohriMakar SankrantiPongalsun

Previous Article

Joshimath | Demolition of damaged hotels 'essential' — 10 things to know about the crisis

Next Article

Delhi L-G gives nod to prosecute JNU ex-student Shehla Rashid for tweets against Army 

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X