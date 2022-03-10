Lohaghat Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lohaghat Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Lohaghat is an assembly constituency in the Champawat district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Lohaghat legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Lohaghat was won by Puran Singh Fartyal of the BJP. He defeated INC's Khushal Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Sri Puran Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Puran Singh Fartyal garnered 27685 votes, securing 47.46 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 834 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.43 percent.

The total number of voters in the Lohaghat constituency stands at 107240 with 56094 male voters and 51146 female voters.