Loco pilot’s prompt action averts Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express hitting tractor stuck on track   

Another major train accident in Jhakhand’s Bokaro was averted on Tuesday due to the alertness of the loco pilot of the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express. According to railway officials, a truck was stuck between the railway track and the gate near Bhjoudih railway station in Bokaro on Tuesday evening while the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express was passing from there.

The driver of the tractor had fled the scene. The loco pilot of the train was forced to apply the emergency brake. No one was hurt in the accident, but the incident disrupted the rail traffic on the route for 45 minutes, according to reports.

“A tractor was stuck between the track and the railway gate at the Santhaldih railway crossing of the Bhojudih railway station in Bokaro district. However, the driver of the train applied the brakes, and the train stopped, averting any major accident," Manish Kumar, DRM, Adra Division, South Eastern Railway, told PTI. Kumar also added that the incident took place around 5 PM.

