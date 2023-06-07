Loco pilot’s prompt action averts Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express hitting tractor stuck on track   

The incident was reported from the Santhaldih railway crossing, where a tractor was stuck between the railway track and the gate. The driver of the tractor had fled the scene. The loco pilot of the train was forced to apply the emergency brake.
Another major train accident in Jhakhand’s Bokaro was averted on Tuesday due to the alertness of the loco pilot of the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express. According to railway officials, a truck was stuck between the railway track and the gate near Bhjoudih railway station in Bokaro on Tuesday evening while the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express was passing from there.
The incident occurred near the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tuesday evening.
The driver of the tractor had fled the scene. The loco pilot of the train was forced to apply the emergency brake. No one was hurt in the accident, but the incident disrupted the rail traffic on the route for 45 minutes, according to reports.
“A tractor was stuck between the track and the railway gate at the Santhaldih railway crossing of the Bhojudih railway station in Bokaro district. However, the driver of the train applied the brakes, and the train stopped, averting any major accident," Manish Kumar, DRM, Adra Division, South Eastern Railway, told PTI. Kumar also added that the incident took place around 5 PM.
This incident comes just days after the train tragedy near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district of Odisha, in which 278 lives were lost and over 1,000 others were injured. The accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train loaded with iron ore.
The preliminary investigation by the railway authorities revealed that the accident happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. Due to this change in interlocking Coromandel Express entered into the loop line and crashed into the goods train standing there. The Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a CBI inquiry into the accident.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
