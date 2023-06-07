Loco pilot’s prompt action averts Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express hitting tractor stuck on track   

CNBC TV18
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 4:29:51 PM IST (Published)

The incident was reported from the Santhaldih railway crossing, where a tractor was stuck between the railway track and the gate. The driver of the tractor had fled the scene. The loco pilot of the train was forced to apply the emergency brake.

Another major train accident in Jhakhand’s Bokaro was averted on Tuesday due to the alertness of the loco pilot of the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express. According to railway officials, a truck was stuck between the railway track and the gate near Bhjoudih railway station in Bokaro on Tuesday evening while the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express was passing from there.

The incident occurred near the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tuesday evening.
The driver of the tractor had fled the scene. The loco pilot of the train was forced to apply the emergency brake. No one was hurt in the accident, but the incident disrupted the rail traffic on the route for 45 minutes, according to reports.
