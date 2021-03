Thane Municipal Corporation has imposed a lockdown in COVID hotspot areas, from today till March 31. So far, 16 areas have been identified as hotspots in Thane.

Activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots as per relaxation given under 'Mission Begin Again' by the Maharashtra government, the order said.

It said all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well.

As of Monday morning, the caseload of Thane district was 2,69,845, including 6,302 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Nashik district administration also imposed several restrictions starting Tuesday after the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 675 to touch 1,26,570 on Monday. The day also saw six people dying from the infection and 389 recovering.