Lockdown-hit casual workers of Air India move HC seeking work

Updated : July 17, 2020 12:13 PM IST

As per the plea, the petitioners have sought work and wages due since March.
The petitioners, who are employed by Air India at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, stated they had been working for the airline for the last 25 to 30 years.
