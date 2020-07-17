India Lockdown-hit casual workers of Air India move HC seeking work Updated : July 17, 2020 12:13 PM IST As per the plea, the petitioners have sought work and wages due since March. The petitioners, who are employed by Air India at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, stated they had been working for the airline for the last 25 to 30 years. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply