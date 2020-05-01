India Lockdown guidelines: E-commerce cos, cab aggregators can restart services outside red zones Updated : May 01, 2020 08:40 PM IST E-commerce companies can resume full activities in orange and green zones. Cab aggregators can restart activities in orange and green zones. In red zones, e-commerce companies can deliver essential products. Cab aggregators are not allowed. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365