Lockdown guidelines: E-commerce cos, cab aggregators can restart services outside red zones

The government has allowed e-commerce operations for non-essential goods in green and orange zones and has also allowed cab aggregators to start services in these zones with certain restrictions.

E-commerce companies can continue to deliver essential products in the red zones. Cab aggregators cannot function there.

Most metros in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad fall under the red zone.

The restrictions on cab aggregators for green and orange zones include ferrying a maximum of two passengers.

In an order issued on relaxation of activities from May 4, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that all activities will be permitted in green zones except those explicitly prohibited by the government across the country.

Activities that are fully prohibited across the country include air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road; running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/ coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants; places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc; social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings; and, religious places/ places of worship for public.

However, movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by MHA.

The MHA order specifies that in Orange zones, taxis and cab-aggregators can start services from Monday, but a driver can also ferry two passengers at a time.

Taxis will not be allowed to ply within Red Zones, while e-commerce will be allowed only for essential products.

The government has also left it to states to allow select activities within the permitted activities based on their assessment.

Reacting to the government announcement, Amazon India said: "We welcome the Government’s decision to allow ecommerce in Orange and Green Zones to serve people safely with products that they need and have not been able to access due to the lockdown.. Millions of small and medium businesses and traders will now be able to jumpstart their businesses and livelihoods across their workforce. Our foremost priority is to ensure the safety of our customers, employees and partners and we will continue to join efforts to fight against the pandemic by serving people in the safety of their homes with products they need and help in social distancing efforts to keep India safe."