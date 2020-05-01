  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Lockdown guidelines: E-commerce cos, cab aggregators can restart services outside red zones

Updated : May 01, 2020 08:40 PM IST

E-commerce companies can resume full activities in orange and green zones.
Cab aggregators can restart activities in orange and green zones.
In red zones, e-commerce companies can deliver essential products. Cab aggregators are not allowed.
Lockdown guidelines: E-commerce cos, cab aggregators can restart services outside red zones

You May Also Like

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Research Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Research Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Opinion Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Opinion Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Opinion Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Opinion Team

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement