The government today extended the national lockdown for another two weeks while offering relaxations to various districts depending on the zone they fall in.

The criteria for identification of districts as Red, Green and Orange Zones have been spelt out.

"The Green zones will be districts with either zero confirmed cases till date; or, no confirmed case in the last 21 days. The classification of districts as Red Zones will take into account the total number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases, extent of testing and surveillance feedback from the districts. Those districts, which are neither defined as Red nor Green, shall be classified as Orange zones.

The classification of districts into Red, Green and Orange Zones will be shared by the Health Ministry with the states and union territories (UTs) on a weekly basis, or earlier, as required.

"While states and UTs can include additional districts as Red and Orange Zones, they may not lower the classification of a district included by the Health Ministry in the list of Red or Orange Zones," the Home Ministry order said.

A number of districts of the country have, within their boundaries, one or more municipal corporations.

"It has been observed that due to higher population density within the MCs, and consequent greater inter-mixing of people, the incidence of COVID-19 within the boundary of the MC(s) is higher than in the rest of the district. In the new guidelines, therefore, it has been provided that such districts will be classified into two Zones, i.e., one Zone for the area under the boundary of the MC(s); and, another for the area falling outside the boundary of the MC(s).

"If the area outside the boundary of the MC(s) has reported no case for the last 21 days, it will be allowed to be classified as one stage lower than the overall classification of the district as either Red or Orange. Hence, this area will be classified as Orange, in case the district is overall Red; or as Green, in case the district is overall Orange.