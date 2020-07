India's April tea output fell 54percent from a year earlier to 39.02 million kilograms (kg) as restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus reduced plucking in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said on Monday.

For Assam alone, output in April plunged 76percent from a year ago to 10.99 million kg, the board said.

In the first four months of 2020, India produced 113.36 million kg of tea, down 40percent from a year ago because of lower production in March and April, the board said in a statement.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.