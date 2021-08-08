Local trains in Mumbai to resume from August 15 for those who are fully vaccinated: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray today announced that local trains will resume operations in Mumbai from August 15 for those who are fully vaccinated.

Thackeray, in his address through Facebook Live, said that there will be an app where a fully vaccinated person can get the pass to travel in addition to an offline system for people who don't own smartphones.

The CM appealed to offices to stagger work timings and allow those who can work from home to continue the practice.

Talking about the decline in COVID-19 cases in the state, Thackeray said that the pandemic is far from over. "What we have learnt is that if we need to control the spread. We have to follow COVID-19 protocols and increase vaccination. We have a capacity to vaccinate up to 15 lakh in a day too as we have already vaccinated 8 lakh people in a day,” he said.

He further added that the state has taken steps to prepare for a possible third wave.

Thackeray also revealed that he has appealed to PM Modi to give states the right to relax the 50 percent cap on reservations.