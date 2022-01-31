Local languages being promoted through National Education Policy: Economic Survey

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2022.

The survey highlighted that local languages are being promoted through National Education Policy.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the joint sitting of both Houses in the Central Hall, said that 33 Sainik Schools have now started giving admission to girls too.

Government has also approved the entry to women cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA), he said.

The Economic Survey is the Finance Ministry's yearly flagship publication. It analyses India's economic development over the previous fiscal year by offering comprehensive statistical data on all sectors including manufacturing, agricultural and industrial. It also analyses the country's total macroeconomics over the prior year and furnishes a projection for the coming fiscal year.

